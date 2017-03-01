Featured Pick

American Watermelon

A stylistically unique Americana band, American Watermelon has been been singing, performing, and playing as if they’d been together their entire musical careers.

Saturday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, March 2

Open Mic Night with Megan Saunders

Grab your guitar or just bring your voice to one of the most fun open mic nights in the city.

6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market

301 Manufacturers Rd.

wholefoodsmarket.com

Friday, March 3

It Is Written

This three-piece hardcore/metal band hails from State College, Pennsylvania and brings their powerful sound down South to Ziggy's.

9 p.m.

Ziggy’s Bar and Grill

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Saturday, March 4

Songwriters in the Round

Scenic City Showcase presents their quarterly series featuring some of Chattanooga's finest talent.

8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org