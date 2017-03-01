Featured Pick
American Watermelon
A stylistically unique Americana band, American Watermelon has been been singing, performing, and playing as if they’d been together their entire musical careers.
Saturday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, March 2
Open Mic Night with Megan Saunders
Grab your guitar or just bring your voice to one of the most fun open mic nights in the city.
6 p.m.
Whole Foods Market
301 Manufacturers Rd.
wholefoodsmarket.com
Friday, March 3
It Is Written
This three-piece hardcore/metal band hails from State College, Pennsylvania and brings their powerful sound down South to Ziggy's.
9 p.m.
Ziggy’s Bar and Grill
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Saturday, March 4
Songwriters in the Round
Scenic City Showcase presents their quarterly series featuring some of Chattanooga's finest talent.
8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org