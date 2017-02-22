Featured Pick

Annabelle’s Curse

This five-piece "alternative folk" band out of Bristol has been touring extensively since 2010, building a devoted fanbase with their audience friendly sound and performances.

Saturday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, February 23

The Black Jacket Symphony

The multi-talented group presents Queen’s A Night at the Opera live on stage in a two-night experience.

8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

tivolichattanooga.com

Friday, February 24

Col. Bruce Hampton

The surrealist American musician has been performing for nearly five decades and shows no sign of slowing anytime soon.

8 p.m.

Wayne-O-Rama

1800 Rossville Dr.

wayneorama.com

Saturday, February 25

Double Dick Slick, Plvnet, Rye Baby

A trio of Chattanooga's best and most popular live bands take the stage for a night to remember.

8 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com