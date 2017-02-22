Featured Pick
Annabelle’s Curse
This five-piece "alternative folk" band out of Bristol has been touring extensively since 2010, building a devoted fanbase with their audience friendly sound and performances.
Saturday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, February 23
The Black Jacket Symphony
The multi-talented group presents Queen’s A Night at the Opera live on stage in a two-night experience.
8 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
tivolichattanooga.com
Friday, February 24
Col. Bruce Hampton
The surrealist American musician has been performing for nearly five decades and shows no sign of slowing anytime soon.
8 p.m.
Wayne-O-Rama
1800 Rossville Dr.
wayneorama.com
Saturday, February 25
Double Dick Slick, Plvnet, Rye Baby
A trio of Chattanooga's best and most popular live bands take the stage for a night to remember.
8 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com