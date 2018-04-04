Music Spotlight: Scott Sharrard & more...

Featured Pick
Scott Sharrard
Longtime Gregg Allman Band guitarist and Grammy nominated musician Scott Sharrard has been called “one of the best blues/R&B guitarists in the country” by none other than Billboard magazine.
9 p.m.
Songbirds South
41 Station St.
Thursday, April 5
CSO Masterworks Series
One doesn't need to wear a tuxedo or an evening dress to enjoy the music of Tchaikovsky & Prokofiev.
7:30 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
Friday, April 6
JAM Fest: Jazz Meets Hip Hop
An evening with the cultural & musical connections of two distinctive art forms with a local flair.
8 p.m.
The Camp House
149 E. MLK Blvd.
Saturday, April 7
Adam Whipple
This is the story of a man with an arsenal of instruments and only two hands, a inner, saint, and a wanderer.
8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
