Music Spotlight: Scott Sharrard & more...

Featured Pick

Scott Sharrard

Longtime Gregg Allman Band guitarist and Grammy nominated musician Scott Sharrard has been called “one of the best blues/R&B guitarists in the country” by none other than Billboard magazine.

9 p.m.

Songbirds South

41 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Thursday, April 5

CSO Masterworks Series

One doesn't need to wear a tuxedo or an evening dress to enjoy the music of Tchaikovsky & Prokofiev.

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

tivolichattanooga.com

Friday, April 6

JAM Fest: Jazz Meets Hip Hop

An evening with the cultural & musical connections of two distinctive art forms with a local flair.

8 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd. 

thecamphouse.com

Saturday, April 7

Adam Whipple 

This is the story of a man with an arsenal of instruments and only two hands, a inner, saint, and a wanderer.

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org

