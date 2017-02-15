Featured Pick

The Aquaducks

A high octane funk and soul band with a live energy that is rarely matched, Nashville's Aquaducks take the stage Friday night along with Downright for a great start to the weekend.

Friday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, February 16

Keepin’ It Local

Get a laid-back start to the weekend at Warehouse Row's friendliest watering hole with some great live acoustic music.

8 p.m.

The Social

1110 Market St.

publichousechattanooga.com

Friday, February 17

MPH Release Party

Hear Mark “Porkchop” Holder & MPH's debut album, Let it Slide, along with Richard James and Resurrection Mary.

10 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, February 18

Freddy’s Finest

One of Atlanta's best original southern soul, funk and blues bands ignites Main Street for a searing live show.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com