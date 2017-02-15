Featured Pick
The Aquaducks
A high octane funk and soul band with a live energy that is rarely matched, Nashville's Aquaducks take the stage Friday night along with Downright for a great start to the weekend.
Friday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, February 16
Keepin’ It Local
Get a laid-back start to the weekend at Warehouse Row's friendliest watering hole with some great live acoustic music.
8 p.m.
The Social
1110 Market St.
publichousechattanooga.com
Friday, February 17
MPH Release Party
Hear Mark “Porkchop” Holder & MPH's debut album, Let it Slide, along with Richard James and Resurrection Mary.
10 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, February 18
Freddy’s Finest
One of Atlanta's best original southern soul, funk and blues bands ignites Main Street for a searing live show.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com