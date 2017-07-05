Featured Pick

Dana Rogers

Dana Rogers combines fingerstyle jazz, blues, soul, funk, folk and pop along with flatpicking and percussive playing that she calls “acoustic fusion”.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee Aquarium Plaza

1 Broad St.

chattanoogarivermarket.com

Thursday, July 6

Thrill After Thrill: Bands on the Bluff

Nick Lutsko conjures up a surreal vision of Pee Wee Herman hosting the Beatles at his playhouse.

4 p.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View

huntermuseum.org

Friday, July 7

Shawn Mullins

Downtown's free Friday night concert series returns with the legendary Shawn Mullins and local opening act The Mailboxes.

7 p.m.

Miller Plaza

850 Market St.

nightfallchattanooga.com

Saturday, July 8

Crunk Bone Jones

Some laid back blues, rock and a little bit of everything from acoustic to electric. Break out your tie-dye and let your hair down.

10 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com