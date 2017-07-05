Featured Pick
Dana Rogers
Dana Rogers combines fingerstyle jazz, blues, soul, funk, folk and pop along with flatpicking and percussive playing that she calls “acoustic fusion”.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee Aquarium Plaza
1 Broad St.
chattanoogarivermarket.com
Thursday, July 6
Thrill After Thrill: Bands on the Bluff
Nick Lutsko conjures up a surreal vision of Pee Wee Herman hosting the Beatles at his playhouse.
4 p.m.
Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View
huntermuseum.org
Friday, July 7
Shawn Mullins
Downtown's free Friday night concert series returns with the legendary Shawn Mullins and local opening act The Mailboxes.
7 p.m.
Miller Plaza
850 Market St.
nightfallchattanooga.com
Saturday, July 8
Crunk Bone Jones
Some laid back blues, rock and a little bit of everything from acoustic to electric. Break out your tie-dye and let your hair down.
10 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com