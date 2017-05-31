Featured Pick

Jack Pearson

Guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer, session-musician...Nashville's own Jack Pearson is a truly gifted performer and an American musical treasure.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Thursday, June 1

Great Peacock

Take folk, rock, and country and fuse them together with red-blooded country sensibility and you get the Great Peacock.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Friday, June 2

Hank and Cupcakes

If you've never seen Hank and Cupcakes live, stop what you're doing and do so now. Seriously. We mean it. They're that good.

9 p.m

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, June 3

Charge The Atlantic

A hot mix of funk, rock and reggae, this Nashville-based foursome is quickly making a name for themselves...and will only get bigger.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com