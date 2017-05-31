Featured Pick
Jack Pearson
Guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer, session-musician...Nashville's own Jack Pearson is a truly gifted performer and an American musical treasure.
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Thursday, June 1
Great Peacock
Take folk, rock, and country and fuse them together with red-blooded country sensibility and you get the Great Peacock.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Friday, June 2
Hank and Cupcakes
If you've never seen Hank and Cupcakes live, stop what you're doing and do so now. Seriously. We mean it. They're that good.
9 p.m
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, June 3
Charge The Atlantic
A hot mix of funk, rock and reggae, this Nashville-based foursome is quickly making a name for themselves...and will only get bigger.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com