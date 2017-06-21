Thursday, June 22
Mary Edwards
Jazzanooga's ongoing Black Music 2017 Nite Cap Series features the up and coming soulful jazz vocalist Mary Edwards.
7 p.m.
Jazzanooga Arts Space
431 E. MLK Blvd.
jazzanooga.org
Friday, June 23
Courtney Daly & The Daily Grind
Courtney Daly knows her way around a song, and is backed by one of the tightest bands in the city.
9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Saturday, June 24
Jess Goggans Band
A powerful vocalist with ambitious ideas and originals that will leave you wanting to hear one more song.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com