Thursday, June 22

Mary Edwards

Jazzanooga's ongoing Black Music 2017 Nite Cap Series features the up and coming soulful jazz vocalist Mary Edwards.

7 p.m.

Jazzanooga Arts Space

431 E. MLK Blvd.

jazzanooga.org

Friday, June 23

Courtney Daly & The Daily Grind

Courtney Daly knows her way around a song, and is backed by one of the tightest bands in the city.

9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Saturday, June 24

Jess Goggans Band

A powerful vocalist with ambitious ideas and originals that will leave you wanting to hear one more song.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com