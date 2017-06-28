Spotlight Pick
Rachel Solomon
Nashville based pianist, vocalist, and songwriter Rachel Solomon has been making a name for herself for over a decade as a unique and powerful songwriter.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Market
First Tennessee Pavilion
1829 Carter St.
chattanoogamarket.com
Thursday, June 29
Robin Grant & The Standard
Easily one of the best jazz vocalists and bands you'll ever get a chance to see (and hear) in person.
6 p.m.
Barnes & Noble
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd
.barnesandnoble.com
Friday, June 30
Rhythm & Brews: An Evening Of Rock-N-Roll & Craft Beers
What goes together better than cold craft beer and hot rock-n-roll? Nothing.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Saturday, July 1
Gig City Sunsets "Blues & BBQ"
Rick Rushing and Dakari Kelly headline this great night of blues, brews and barbecue.
7 p.m.
The Edney
1100 Market St
gigcitysunsets.com