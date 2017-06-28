Spotlight Pick

Rachel Solomon

Nashville based pianist, vocalist, and songwriter Rachel Solomon has been making a name for herself for over a decade as a unique and powerful songwriter.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Market

First Tennessee Pavilion

1829 Carter St.

chattanoogamarket.com

Thursday, June 29

Robin Grant & The Standard

Easily one of the best jazz vocalists and bands you'll ever get a chance to see (and hear) in person.

6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd

.barnesandnoble.com

Friday, June 30

Rhythm & Brews: An Evening Of Rock-N-Roll & Craft Beers

What goes together better than cold craft beer and hot rock-n-roll? Nothing.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Saturday, July 1

Gig City Sunsets "Blues & BBQ"

Rick Rushing and Dakari Kelly headline this great night of blues, brews and barbecue.

7 p.m.

The Edney

1100 Market St

gigcitysunsets.com