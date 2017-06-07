Featured Pick

Riverbend Festival

Yes, it's a bit obvious of a pick, but where else can you find nearly 100 acts on five stages over eight days for such a low ticket price?

Begins Friday, 5:30pm.

Riverfront Parkway at Ross's Landing

(423) 756-2211

riverbendfestival.com

Thursday, June 8

Monomath, You Bred Raptors, Deaf Scene

Get an early start to the weekend with some old fashioned in-your-face rock turned up to 11.

9 p.m

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Friday, June 9

Kay B Brown featuring Hi$e Cold

A hip hop star in the making, Kay B Brown takes the stage with Hi$e Cold for a blazing hot night.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Saturday, June 10

Backwater Still

At the intersection of Southern rock and withering rhythm and blues, one will find the Delta stomp of Backwater Still.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co