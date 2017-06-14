Featured Pick
Riverbend Festival
The "Chattanooga Family Reunion" finishes up its eight-day run with a weekend full of big name and local acts spread out over five stages.
Through Saturday night
Riverfront Parkway at Ross's Landing
(423) 756-2211
riverbendfestival.com
Thursday, June 15
Gladys Knight
The great ones endure, and very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry and musical brilliance.
8 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
tivolichattanooga.com
Friday, June 16
Tim Hinck & Christian Collier
It's a multi-sensory performance of Ravel's monumental masterpiece, "Le Tombeau de Couperin."
8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Saturday, June 17
Ben de la Cour
“A folk musician with the songwriting acumen of a young Nick Cave and the lyrical wisdom of a vitriolic Leonard Cohen.”
8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org