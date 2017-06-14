Featured Pick

Riverbend Festival

The "Chattanooga Family Reunion" finishes up its eight-day run with a weekend full of big name and local acts spread out over five stages.

Through Saturday night

Riverfront Parkway at Ross's Landing

(423) 756-2211

riverbendfestival.com

Thursday, June 15

Gladys Knight

The great ones endure, and very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry and musical brilliance.

8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

tivolichattanooga.com

Friday, June 16

Tim Hinck & Christian Collier

It's a multi-sensory performance of Ravel's monumental masterpiece, "Le Tombeau de Couperin."

8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Saturday, June 17

Ben de la Cour

“A folk musician with the songwriting acumen of a young Nick Cave and the lyrical wisdom of a vitriolic Leonard Cohen.”

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org