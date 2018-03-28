Music Spotlight: Paul Childers Honors Eric Clapton & more...

Featured Pick
Paul Childers Honors Eric Clapton
After honoring Chuck Berry and BB King, Paul will present his usual high energy performance in highlighting one of the great guitarists of our time, the legendary Eric Clapton.
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Thursday, March 29
The Fridge
Come out and be part of a live concert recording, featuring Chattanooga's own electro psychedelic indie house pop band.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Friday, March 30
Joe Finkle & the 7/10 Splits
Born in Tennessee and raised on rockabilly, Joe is literally rocking his life away, keeping the rockabilly spirit alive.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, March 31
Adrian + Meredith
Always been ones to march to their own drum, Adrian + Meredith make a different sort of roots racket.
8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org