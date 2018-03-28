Music Spotlight: Paul Childers Honors Eric Clapton & more...

Featured Pick

Paul Childers Honors Eric Clapton

After honoring Chuck Berry and BB King, Paul will present his usual high energy performance in highlighting one of the great guitarists of our time, the legendary Eric Clapton.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Thursday, March 29

The Fridge

Come out and be part of a live concert recording, featuring Chattanooga's own electro psychedelic indie house pop band.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Friday, March 30

Joe Finkle & the 7/10 Splits

Born in Tennessee and raised on rockabilly, Joe is literally rocking his life away, keeping the rockabilly spirit alive.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, March 31

Adrian + Meredith

Always been ones to march to their own drum, Adrian + Meredith make a different sort of roots racket.

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org