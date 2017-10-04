Pulse Music Spotlight: All Cows Eat Grass & more...

Featured Pick
All Cows Eat Grass
All Cows Eat Grass takes to the lawn in front of the Bessie Smith Culutral Center for a fun night of music, all part of the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series.
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Bessie Smith Cultural Center
200 E. MLK Blvd.
bessiesmithcc.org
Thursday, October 5
DJ Battle Semi-Finals: Hip-Hop CHA
Come out for the latest round in the search for Chattanooga's best and brightest hip-hop artists.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Friday, October 6
Van Gordon Martin
Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of electric guitar, represented by a deep love for reggae, dub, and soul music.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, October 7
Black Market Haggis
This very talented five piece band combines Irish traditional and ancient Celtic music into a modern style.
8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org