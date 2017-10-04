Pulse Music Spotlight: All Cows Eat Grass & more...

Featured Pick

All Cows Eat Grass

All Cows Eat Grass takes to the lawn in front of the Bessie Smith Culutral Center for a fun night of music, all part of the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series.

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org

Thursday, October 5

DJ Battle Semi-Finals: Hip-Hop CHA

Come out for the latest round in the search for Chattanooga's best and brightest hip-hop artists.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Friday, October 6

Van Gordon Martin

Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of electric guitar, represented by a deep love for reggae, dub, and soul music.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, October 7

Black Market Haggis

This very talented five piece band combines Irish traditional and ancient Celtic music into a modern style.

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org