Pulse Music Spotlight: All Cows Eat Grass & more...

by

Featured Pick

All Cows Eat Grass

All Cows Eat Grass takes to the lawn in front of the Bessie Smith Culutral Center for a fun night of music, all part of the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series. 

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org

Thursday, October 5

DJ Battle Semi-Finals: Hip-Hop CHA

Come out for the latest round in the search for Chattanooga's best and brightest hip-hop artists.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Friday, October 6

Van Gordon Martin

Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of electric guitar, represented by a deep love for reggae, dub, and soul music.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, October 7

Black Market Haggis

This very talented five piece band combines Irish traditional and ancient Celtic music into a modern style.

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

October 6, 2017

Saturday

October 7, 2017

Sunday

October 8, 2017

Monday

October 9, 2017

Tuesday

October 10, 2017

Wednesday

October 11, 2017

Thursday

October 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours