Pulse Music Spotlight: Amber Fults & more...

Featured Pick

Amber Fults

Amber’s powerful voice is quickly becoming one of the most recognized, and respected, in the Chattanooga music scene, whether playing with just her guitar or her entire band.

Saturday, 9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Thursday, December 14

River City Sessions Holiday Show

Featuring Cannon Hunt, Grace Campbell, Derek Martin, Joylene Kara, and Doc and Cordell.

7 p.m.

The Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

granfalloonchattanooga.com

Friday, December 15

The Southern Belles

They corral elements of jazz, rock, funk and country into an elastic, groove-centric amalgamation of psychedelia and twang.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, December 16

Hank and Cupcakes

Art and rock combine with a very dynamic duo. Get up close and personal with a Chattanooga favorite. Plus Side Affect w/Huggfeee.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com