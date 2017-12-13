Pulse Music Spotlight: Amber Fults & more...

Featured Pick
Amber Fults
Amber’s powerful voice is quickly becoming one of the most recognized, and respected, in the Chattanooga music scene, whether playing with just her guitar or her entire band.
Saturday, 9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Thursday, December 14
River City Sessions Holiday Show
Featuring Cannon Hunt, Grace Campbell, Derek Martin, Joylene Kara, and Doc and Cordell.
7 p.m.
The Granfalloon
400 E. Main St.
granfalloonchattanooga.com
Friday, December 15
The Southern Belles
They corral elements of jazz, rock, funk and country into an elastic, groove-centric amalgamation of psychedelia and twang.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, December 16
Hank and Cupcakes
Art and rock combine with a very dynamic duo. Get up close and personal with a Chattanooga favorite. Plus Side Affect w/Huggfeee.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com