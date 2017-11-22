Pulse Music Spotlight: American Watermelon & more...

Featured Pick
American Watermelon
A stylistically unique Americana band, American Watermelon has been been singing, performing, and playing as if they’d been together their entire musical careers.
Friday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, November 23
Battalion of Saints, Nobodys, The Cryptics
Nothing says Thanksgiving quite like a night of in-your-face rock-n-roll with serious attitude. Rock on!
8 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggy’s
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Friday, November 24
MouthGremlin, Mathias And The Manifold
Kick off the holiday shopping weekend with a mix of art and music.
7 p.m.
Frequency Arts
1804 E. Main St.
facebook.com/frequencyarts
Saturday, November 25
Mdahts & Friends
Guaranteed to deliver a head knockin', crowd rockin', life lovin', positive hip hop show with a twist (and some cool friends)!
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com