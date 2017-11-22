Pulse Music Spotlight: American Watermelon & more...

Featured Pick

American Watermelon

A stylistically unique Americana band, American Watermelon has been been singing, performing, and playing as if they’d been together their entire musical careers.

Friday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, November 23

Battalion of Saints, Nobodys, The Cryptics

Nothing says Thanksgiving quite like a night of in-your-face rock-n-roll with serious attitude. Rock on!

8 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggy’s

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Friday, November 24

MouthGremlin, Mathias And The Manifold

Kick off the holiday shopping weekend with a mix of art and music.

7 p.m.

Frequency Arts

1804 E. Main St.

facebook.com/frequencyarts

Saturday, November 25

Mdahts & Friends

Guaranteed to deliver a head knockin', crowd rockin', life lovin', positive hip hop show with a twist (and some cool friends)!

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com