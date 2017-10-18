Pulse Music Spotlight: Callie Hopper & more...

Featured Pick

Callie Hopper

21 year old singer/songwriter with Nashville roots making waves throughout the nation with a soft and haunting voice burnished with a hint of sharpness and attitude.

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Thursday, October 19

Cannon Hunt

Cannon brings classic, southern rock sounds to the stage in both covers and originals with a folk-inspired style.

7 p.m.

Greenway Farm Park

5051 Gann Store Rd.

outdoorchattanooga.com

Friday, October 20

Silent Vibes Chattanooga

A “silent party” broadcast to your headphones, with HiphopCha DJ's, DJ Jefe and D.O.P.E.

8 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

thecamphouse.com

Saturday, October 21

Priscilla Block

Priscilla is an up and coming country artist with a sassy pop flare. Come out and see her before she hits the big time.

9 p.m.

