Pulse Music Spotlight: Callie Hopper & more...

Featured Pick
Callie Hopper
21 year old singer/songwriter with Nashville roots making waves throughout the nation with a soft and haunting voice burnished with a hint of sharpness and attitude.
Friday, 9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Thursday, October 19
Cannon Hunt
Cannon brings classic, southern rock sounds to the stage in both covers and originals with a folk-inspired style.
7 p.m.
Greenway Farm Park
5051 Gann Store Rd.
outdoorchattanooga.com
Friday, October 20
Silent Vibes Chattanooga
A “silent party” broadcast to your headphones, with HiphopCha DJ's, DJ Jefe and D.O.P.E.
8 p.m.
The Camp House
149 E. MLK Blvd.
thecamphouse.com
Saturday, October 21
Priscilla Block
Priscilla is an up and coming country artist with a sassy pop flare. Come out and see her before she hits the big time.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com