Pulse Music Spotlight: Charge the Atlantic & more...

Featured Pick
Charge the Atlantic
A hot mix of funk, rock and reggae, this Nashville-based foursome is quickly making a name for themselves...and will only get bigger. Catch them while you can.
Saturday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, February 8
Legends of Jazz
Kick back and surround yourself with some of the best jazz you'll hear this year from MJQ, John Lewis and Jimmy Giuffre.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Friday, February 9
The Ghetto Blasters
One of the city's funkiest arts galleries rocks out this Friday with the GB's, taking the stage along with Kenny & the Jets and Mixed Signals.
9 p.m.
Frequency Arts
1804 E. Main St.
facebook.com/frequencyarts
Saturday, February 10
Battle of Nooga Crossroads
It's the first night of the battle for instrumental supremacy as locals take to the stage to showcase their chops.
7 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggy’s
607 Cherokee Rd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net