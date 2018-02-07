Pulse Music Spotlight: Charge the Atlantic & more...

Featured Pick

Charge the Atlantic

A hot mix of funk, rock and reggae, this Nashville-based foursome is quickly making a name for themselves...and will only get bigger. Catch them while you can.

Saturday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, February 8

Legends of Jazz

Kick back and surround yourself with some of the best jazz you'll hear this year from MJQ, John Lewis and Jimmy Giuffre.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Friday, February 9

The Ghetto Blasters

One of the city's funkiest arts galleries rocks out this Friday with the GB's, taking the stage along with Kenny & the Jets and Mixed Signals.

9 p.m.

Frequency Arts

1804 E. Main St.

facebook.com/frequencyarts

Saturday, February 10

Battle of Nooga Crossroads

It's the first night of the battle for instrumental supremacy as locals take to the stage to showcase their chops.

7 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggy’s

607 Cherokee Rd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net