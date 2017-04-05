Featured Pick
Charlsey Etheridge
Charlsey Etheridge soulfully delivers an exquisite combination of largely acoustic tunes that blend gospel, folk, bluegrass, and a touch of swing and jazz.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Chattanooga River Market
1 Broad St.
chattanoogarivermarket.com
Thursday, April 6
Steve Moakler
The versatility of Steve Moakler’s music goes beyond his magnetic pull as an artist. You need to see him live to appreciate him.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Friday, April 7
Summer Dregs
Electro-pop met R&B. Celestial bodies manifest in industrial translucent tubes, warped metal and brilliant LED lights.
7 p.m.
The Camp House
149 E. MLK Blvd.
thecamphouse.com
Saturday, April 8
Tree Tops
The band finds a great deal of pride in their ability to craft meaningful songs, but is no stranger to the on-stage improvisation.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com