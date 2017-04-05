Featured Pick

Charlsey Etheridge

Charlsey Etheridge soulfully delivers an exquisite combination of largely acoustic tunes that blend gospel, folk, bluegrass, and a touch of swing and jazz.

Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Chattanooga River Market

1 Broad St.

chattanoogarivermarket.com

Thursday, April 6

Steve Moakler

The versatility of Steve Moakler’s music goes beyond his magnetic pull as an artist. You need to see him live to appreciate him.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Friday, April 7

Summer Dregs

Electro-pop met R&B. Celestial bodies manifest in industrial translucent tubes, warped metal and brilliant LED lights.

7 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

thecamphouse.com

Saturday, April 8

Tree Tops

The band finds a great deal of pride in their ability to craft meaningful songs, but is no stranger to the on-stage improvisation.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com