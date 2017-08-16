Pulse Music Spotlight: Charlsey Etheridge & more...

Featured Pick

Charlsey Etheridge

Charlsey Etheridge soulfully delivers an exquisite combination of largely acoustic tunes that blend gospel, folk, bluegrass, and a touch of swing and jazz.

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Thursday, August 17

Edwin McCain Acoustic Trio

Edwin McCain has built an enviable career by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Friday, August 18

Mitch Rossell

Originally from the hills of East Tennessee, Mitch is blazing a trail through the world of country music with his unique artistry.

8 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Saturday, August 19

Pinkie Doodle Poodle

A high energy rock band from Japan, what more do you need to know than they have the most awesome band name ever.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com