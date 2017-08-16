Pulse Music Spotlight: Charlsey Etheridge & more...

Featured Pick
Charlsey Etheridge
Charlsey Etheridge soulfully delivers an exquisite combination of largely acoustic tunes that blend gospel, folk, bluegrass, and a touch of swing and jazz.
Friday, 9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Thursday, August 17
Edwin McCain Acoustic Trio
Edwin McCain has built an enviable career by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Friday, August 18
Mitch Rossell
Originally from the hills of East Tennessee, Mitch is blazing a trail through the world of country music with his unique artistry.
8 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Saturday, August 19
Pinkie Doodle Poodle
A high energy rock band from Japan, what more do you need to know than they have the most awesome band name ever.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com