Pulse Music Spotlight: Courtney Holder & more...

Courtney Holder

Courtney Holder is making waves in the Southeast music scene. Her style is best described as Stevie Nicks meets Jewel with a Southern flare.

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Thursday, December 28

Bluegrass Thursdays

The weekly gathering of bluegrass pickers and fans of roots music is a must visit for all fans of Appalachian music and more. 

7:30 p.m.

Feed Co. Table & Tavern

201 W. Main St.

feedtableandtavern.com

Friday, December 29

NONY

It's a New Orleans New Year presented by Hip Hop CHA to get you into the "Big Easy" spirit and start your NYE weekend off right!

8 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Saturday, December 30

Caroline Cotter

Vivid, thoughtful lyrics  with a honeyed soprano, Cotter's tunes are brimming with soul-searching expression. 

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org

