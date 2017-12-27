Pulse Music Spotlight: Courtney Holder & more...

Featured Pick
Courtney Holder
Courtney Holder is making waves in the Southeast music scene. Her style is best described as Stevie Nicks meets Jewel with a Southern flare.
Saturday, 9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Thursday, December 28
Bluegrass Thursdays
The weekly gathering of bluegrass pickers and fans of roots music is a must visit for all fans of Appalachian music and more.
7:30 p.m.
Feed Co. Table & Tavern
201 W. Main St.
feedtableandtavern.com
Friday, December 29
NONY
It's a New Orleans New Year presented by Hip Hop CHA to get you into the "Big Easy" spirit and start your NYE weekend off right!
8 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Saturday, December 30
Caroline Cotter
Vivid, thoughtful lyrics with a honeyed soprano, Cotter's tunes are brimming with soul-searching expression.
8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org