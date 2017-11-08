Pulse Music Spotlight: David Grier & more...

Featured Pick
David Grier
It's no exaggeration to say that David Grier is one of the world's greatest guitarists, and his solo performances are legendary. Come discover for yourself.
Friday, 8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
(423) 624-5347
barkinglegs.org
Thursday, November 9
Toby Hewitt
One of the coolest (and most laid back) venues in town with one of the coolest (and most laid back) musicians in town.
7 p.m.
Backstage Bar
29 Station St.
backstagechattanooga.com
Friday, November 10
MPH Record Release
The best blues rock band in town, bar none, headline JJ's with support from Uncle Lightning and Red Necklace for a great night.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, November 11
Waxahatchee
An indie music project fronted by singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, taking the small stage with Ought.
9 p.m.
Sluggo’s North Vegetarian Café
505 Cherokee Blvd.
(423) 752-5224