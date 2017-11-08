Pulse Music Spotlight: David Grier & more...

Featured Pick

David Grier

It's no exaggeration to say that David Grier is one of the world's greatest guitarists, and his solo performances are legendary. Come discover for yourself.

Friday, 8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

(423) 624-5347

barkinglegs.org

Thursday, November 9

Toby Hewitt

One of the coolest (and most laid back) venues in town with one of the coolest (and most laid back) musicians in town.

7 p.m.

Backstage Bar

29 Station St.

backstagechattanooga.com

Friday, November 10

MPH Record Release

The best blues rock band in town, bar none, headline JJ's with support from Uncle Lightning and Red Necklace for a great night.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, November 11

Waxahatchee

An indie music project fronted by singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, taking the small stage with Ought.

9 p.m.

Sluggo’s North Vegetarian Café

505 Cherokee Blvd.

(423) 752-5224