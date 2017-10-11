Pulse Music Spotlight: Delbert McClinton & more...

Featured Pick

Delbert McClinton

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who love Delbert McClinton and those who haven’t heard him yet. Delbert is always working on that second group.

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

tivolichattanooga.com

Thursday, October 12

Drew Robbins

A solo acoustic show that spans hits from the 60s to the 00s covering everything from rock, pop, blues, country and more.

7 p.m.

The Tap House

3800 St Elmo Ave.

taphousechatt.com

Friday, October 13

Tree Tops

The Knoxville-based five piece has really turned the sound around and placed a renewed focus on musical intricacies.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, October 14

Hive Theory, Stoned Cold Fox, Kindora

It's a "black light party" at JJ's with prizes for the best black light attire and three great bands.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com