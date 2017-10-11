Pulse Music Spotlight: Delbert McClinton & more...

Featured Pick
Delbert McClinton
There are two kinds of people in the world: those who love Delbert McClinton and those who haven’t heard him yet. Delbert is always working on that second group.
Saturday, 8 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
tivolichattanooga.com
Thursday, October 12
Drew Robbins
A solo acoustic show that spans hits from the 60s to the 00s covering everything from rock, pop, blues, country and more.
7 p.m.
The Tap House
3800 St Elmo Ave.
taphousechatt.com
Friday, October 13
Tree Tops
The Knoxville-based five piece has really turned the sound around and placed a renewed focus on musical intricacies.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, October 14
Hive Theory, Stoned Cold Fox, Kindora
It's a "black light party" at JJ's with prizes for the best black light attire and three great bands.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com