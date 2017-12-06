Pulse Music Spotlight: Doyle Dykes & more...

Featured Pick
Doyle Dykes
Doyle has developed a distinct, recognizable country/rock/jazz sound that amazes audiences with skill while capturing hearts with sincerity and soul.
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Thursday, December 7
David Ramirez
Infusing his multiracial roots with his music, David Ramirez takes on current America with a strong musical vision and passion.
7:30 p.m.
The Camp House
149 E. MLK Blvd.
thecamphouse.com
Friday, December 8
Rick Rushing
A touch of Hendrix, a dash of funk, a dollop of R&B, and a big dose of the blues. Rick Rushing puts it all together with style.
8:30 p.m.
The Foundry
1201 Broad St.
chattanooganhotel.com
Saturday, December 9
Evervigilant, Nightfrog, Milkchalk, The Princess of Pain
Looking for a show you won't soon forget? The obvious choice is obvious!
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com