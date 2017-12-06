Pulse Music Spotlight: Doyle Dykes & more...

Featured Pick

Doyle Dykes

Doyle has developed a distinct, recognizable country/rock/jazz sound that amazes audiences with skill while capturing hearts with sincerity and soul.

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Thursday, December 7

David Ramirez

Infusing his multiracial roots with his music, David Ramirez takes on current America with a strong musical vision and passion.

7:30 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

thecamphouse.com

Friday, December 8

Rick Rushing

A touch of Hendrix, a dash of funk, a dollop of R&B, and a big dose of the blues. Rick Rushing puts it all together with style.

8:30 p.m.

The Foundry

1201 Broad St.

chattanooganhotel.com

Saturday, December 9

Evervigilant, Nightfrog, Milkchalk, The Princess of Pain

Looking for a show you won't soon forget? The obvious choice is obvious!

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com