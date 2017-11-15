Pulse Music Spotlight: Elizabeth Cook & more...

Featured Pick
Elizabeth Cook
A Grand Ole Opry regular and SiriusXM Outlaw Country hostess, Cook fuses her twang and whiskey-soaked vocals to create her own brand of modern country.
Thursday, 9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Thursday, November 16
An Evening with Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel
An intimate setting with two very talented musicians.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Friday, November 17
Bill Fox, Dead Testaments, Smoking Tombs, Hans Chews
Kick off the weekend with some good old fashioned rock-n-roll.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, November 18
Jess Goggans Band
Funktified blues with a heaping helpin' of soul shaking gyratin' groove laying original music that'll get your feet moving!
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com