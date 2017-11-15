Pulse Music Spotlight: Elizabeth Cook & more...

Featured Pick

Elizabeth Cook

A Grand Ole Opry regular and SiriusXM Outlaw Country hostess, Cook fuses her twang and whiskey-soaked vocals to create her own brand of modern country.

Thursday, 9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Thursday, November 16

An Evening with Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel

An intimate setting with two very talented musicians.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Friday, November 17

Bill Fox, Dead Testaments, Smoking Tombs, Hans Chews

Kick off the weekend with some good old fashioned rock-n-roll.

​9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, November 18

Jess Goggans Band

Funktified blues with a heaping helpin' of soul shaking gyratin' groove laying original music that'll get your feet moving!

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

November 16, 2017

Friday

November 17, 2017

Saturday

November 18, 2017

Sunday

November 19, 2017

Monday

November 20, 2017

Tuesday

November 21, 2017

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

