Featured Pick
Elliott Root
Riverfront Nights returns for another summer of free concerts on the riverfront, kicking off with the Nashville-based alternative rock band Elliott Root.
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga Riverfront
201 Riverfront Pkwy.
riverfrontnights.com
Thursday, July 13
River City Sessions
Faith Evans Ruch headlines this month's presentation, highlighting some of Chattanooga's best singer-songwriters.
7 p.m.
The Granfalloon
400 E. Main St.
rivercitysessions.com
Friday, July 14
The Unsatisfied EP Release
Chattanooga's legendary punk rockers showcase their latest material, with speical guests Skeetzo N’Krysis.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, July 15
Courtney Daly and The Daly Grind
Soulful rock-and-roll from one of the biggest voices in town at one of the coolest new venues.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com