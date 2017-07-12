Featured Pick

Elliott Root

Riverfront Nights returns for another summer of free concerts on the riverfront, kicking off with the Nashville-based alternative rock band Elliott Root.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga Riverfront

201 Riverfront Pkwy.

riverfrontnights.com

Thursday, July 13

River City Sessions

Faith Evans Ruch headlines this month's presentation, highlighting some of Chattanooga's best singer-songwriters.

7 p.m.

The Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

rivercitysessions.com

Friday, July 14

The Unsatisfied EP Release

Chattanooga's legendary punk rockers showcase their latest material, with speical guests Skeetzo N’Krysis.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, July 15

Courtney Daly and The Daly Grind

Soulful rock-and-roll from one of the biggest voices in town at one of the coolest new venues.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com