Pulse Music Spotlight: Emmylou Harris & more...

by

Featured Pick

Emmylou Harris

With a career that has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, Emmylou Harris has been rightfully hailed as a major figure in American music.

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 757-5580

tivolichattanooga.com

Thursday, November 2

Bitches Brew Tribute

Bringing the classic Miles Davis jazz album to life with a talented group of musicians who will do the album justice live.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Friday, November 3

Courtney Daly & The Daly Grind

Whether it's blues, soul or country, whether it's from the 1950s or today, she's ready to give it a go

8:30 p.m.

Fireside Grille

3018 Cummings Hwy.

firesidechattanooga.com

Saturday, November 4

Shawnessey Cargile

Local singer/songwriter who has been making a name for himself for some time—come find out why and become an SC fan.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Saturday

November 4, 2017

Sunday

November 5, 2017

Monday

November 6, 2017

Tuesday

November 7, 2017

Wednesday

November 8, 2017

Thursday

November 9, 2017

Friday

November 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours