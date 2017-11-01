Pulse Music Spotlight: Emmylou Harris & more...

Featured Pick

Emmylou Harris

With a career that has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, Emmylou Harris has been rightfully hailed as a major figure in American music.

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 757-5580

tivolichattanooga.com

Thursday, November 2

Bitches Brew Tribute

Bringing the classic Miles Davis jazz album to life with a talented group of musicians who will do the album justice live.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Friday, November 3

Courtney Daly & The Daly Grind

Whether it's blues, soul or country, whether it's from the 1950s or today, she's ready to give it a go

8:30 p.m.

Fireside Grille

3018 Cummings Hwy.

firesidechattanooga.com

Saturday, November 4

Shawnessey Cargile

Local singer/songwriter who has been making a name for himself for some time—come find out why and become an SC fan.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com