Pulse Music Spotlight: Emmylou Harris & more...

Featured Pick
Emmylou Harris
With a career that has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, Emmylou Harris has been rightfully hailed as a major figure in American music.
Saturday, 8 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
(423) 757-5580
tivolichattanooga.com
Thursday, November 2
Bitches Brew Tribute
Bringing the classic Miles Davis jazz album to life with a talented group of musicians who will do the album justice live.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Friday, November 3
Courtney Daly & The Daly Grind
Whether it's blues, soul or country, whether it's from the 1950s or today, she's ready to give it a go
8:30 p.m.
Fireside Grille
3018 Cummings Hwy.
firesidechattanooga.com
Saturday, November 4
Shawnessey Cargile
Local singer/songwriter who has been making a name for himself for some time—come find out why and become an SC fan.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com