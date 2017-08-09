Featured Pick

Erin Enderlin

When Erin Enderlin writes a song, more is born than melody and rhyme. Women and men leap from her music, all blood and sweat, living, loving, killing, and dying.

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Thursday, August 10

River City Sessions

Hailey Miller, Mike Crowder, Ivy Leaks and Corriee Lyn White gather together for another great night of local music.

7 p.m.

The Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

granfalloonchattanooga.com

Friday, August 11

Major & The Monbacks

The weather is hot but the music is cool for another free Nightfall Concert, along with opening act Ashley and the Xs.

7 p.m.

Miller Plaza

850 Market St.

nightfallchattanooga.com

Saturday, August 12

Acoustic Apocalypse

Chase Crawford, Kyle Keller, Matthew Paul Revere and Craig Pratt gather together to go unplugged and still rock out the room.

9 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggys

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net