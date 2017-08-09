Featured Pick
Erin Enderlin
When Erin Enderlin writes a song, more is born than melody and rhyme. Women and men leap from her music, all blood and sweat, living, loving, killing, and dying.
Friday, 9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Thursday, August 10
River City Sessions
Hailey Miller, Mike Crowder, Ivy Leaks and Corriee Lyn White gather together for another great night of local music.
7 p.m.
The Granfalloon
400 E. Main St.
granfalloonchattanooga.com
Friday, August 11
Major & The Monbacks
The weather is hot but the music is cool for another free Nightfall Concert, along with opening act Ashley and the Xs.
7 p.m.
Miller Plaza
850 Market St.
nightfallchattanooga.com
Saturday, August 12
Acoustic Apocalypse
Chase Crawford, Kyle Keller, Matthew Paul Revere and Craig Pratt gather together to go unplugged and still rock out the room.
9 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggys
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net