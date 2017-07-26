Featured Pick
Ganstagrass
Gangstagrass is a dirty fightin', gator wrestlin', foot stompin' bluegrass-hip-hop band that makes gritty, soulful country hip-hop music that you will actually like.
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga Riverfront
201 Riverfront Pkwy.
riverfrontnights.com
Thursday, July 27
Open Mic Night with Jonathan Wimpee
Grab your guitar and join up with master musician Jonathan Wimpee for one of the best open mic nights.
9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Friday, July 28
Ocoee River Jam 5
Head out to the Ocoee region for a weekend of great music, featuring Doyle Dykes, Blues Hammer, Jess Goggans and more!
5 p.m.
599 Highway 64, Ocoee, TN
ocoeeriverjam.com
Saturday, July 29
Milele Roots
Chattanooga's venerable reggae rock funk band takes over JJ's for a night of high-energy fun in a show you won't want to miss!
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com