Featured Pick

Ganstagrass

Gangstagrass is a dirty fightin', gator wrestlin', foot stompin' bluegrass-hip-hop band that makes gritty, soulful country hip-hop music that you will actually like.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga Riverfront

201 Riverfront Pkwy.

riverfrontnights.com

Thursday, July 27

Open Mic Night with Jonathan Wimpee

Grab your guitar and join up with master musician Jonathan Wimpee for one of the best open mic nights.

9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Friday, July 28

Ocoee River Jam 5

Head out to the Ocoee region for a weekend of great music, featuring Doyle Dykes, Blues Hammer, Jess Goggans and more!

5 p.m.

599 Highway 64, Ocoee, TN

ocoeeriverjam.com

Saturday, July 29

Milele Roots

Chattanooga's venerable reggae rock funk band takes over JJ's for a night of high-energy fun in a show you won't want to miss!

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com