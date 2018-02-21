Pulse Music Spotlight: Hell on Wheels Benefit & more...

Hell on Wheels Benefit

Benefit concert to raise money to help with the purchase of a wheelchair accessible minivan for Jean-Marie Lawrence, with performances from Heatherly, Ryan Oyer, and more.

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theatre

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Thursday, February 22

Lon Eldridge

The Ragtime Raconteur's warm and infectious musicality couples intricate fingerstyle guitar work with clever lyrics.

6:30 p.m.

Westin Alchemy Bar

801 Pine St.

westinchattanooga.com

Friday, February 23

Shabti & The River Funk 

It's a Friday night get-down with two great local bands rocking out the night in MLK's hottest nightspot.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd. 

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, February 24

Danimal

Dan "Danimal" Pinson is a multi-talented musician and songwriter who has entertained and amazed audiences for years.

7:30 p.m.

The Foundry

1201 Broad St.

chattanooganhotel.com

