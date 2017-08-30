Pulse Music Spotlight: Hip Hop CHA Local Artist Showcase & more...

Featured Pick

Hip Hop CHA Local Artist Showcase

Hip Hop CHA is looking for the best local Rap, R&B, and Soul artists and groups, with the winning act headlining the Hip-Hop Festival in November!

Sunday, 9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Thursday, August 31

Rick Rushing

Whether electric or acoustic, Rick Rushing gives you the authentic blues with style and soul. Not to be missed.

6 p.m.

Backstage Bar

29 Station St.

backstagechattanooga.com

Friday, September 1

Amber Fults

One of the biggest (and best) voices in Chattanooga, come catch Amber up close and personal in Hixson this Friday night.

8 p.m.

The Casual Pint

5550 Hwy. 153

thecasualpint.com

Saturday, September 2

Dr. B & The Ease

This talented foursome brings together blistering rock, blues and soul for a hihg-energy show that gets you moving.

8 p.m.

Mayo’s Bar & Grill

3820 Brainerd Rd.

mayosbarandgrill.com