Pulse Music Spotlight: Hip Hop CHA Local Artist Showcase & more...

Featured Pick
Hip Hop CHA Local Artist Showcase
Hip Hop CHA is looking for the best local Rap, R&B, and Soul artists and groups, with the winning act headlining the Hip-Hop Festival in November!
Sunday, 9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Thursday, August 31
Rick Rushing
Whether electric or acoustic, Rick Rushing gives you the authentic blues with style and soul. Not to be missed.
6 p.m.
Backstage Bar
29 Station St.
backstagechattanooga.com
Friday, September 1
Amber Fults
One of the biggest (and best) voices in Chattanooga, come catch Amber up close and personal in Hixson this Friday night.
8 p.m.
The Casual Pint
5550 Hwy. 153
thecasualpint.com
Saturday, September 2
Dr. B & The Ease
This talented foursome brings together blistering rock, blues and soul for a hihg-energy show that gets you moving.
8 p.m.
Mayo’s Bar & Grill
3820 Brainerd Rd.
mayosbarandgrill.com