Pulse Music Spotlight: Hip Hop CHA Local Artist Showcase & more...

by

Featured Pick

Hip Hop CHA Local Artist Showcase

Hip Hop CHA is looking for the best local Rap, R&B, and Soul artists and groups, with the winning act headlining the Hip-Hop Festival in November!

Sunday, 9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Thursday, August 31

Rick Rushing

Whether electric or acoustic, Rick Rushing gives you the authentic blues with style and soul. Not to be missed.

6 p.m.

Backstage Bar

29 Station St. 

backstagechattanooga.com

Friday, September 1

Amber Fults

One of the biggest (and best) voices in Chattanooga, come catch Amber up close and personal in Hixson this Friday night. 

8 p.m.

The Casual Pint

5550 Hwy. 153

thecasualpint.com

Saturday, September 2

Dr. B & The Ease

This talented foursome brings together blistering rock, blues and soul for a hihg-energy show that gets you moving.

8 p.m.

Mayo’s Bar & Grill

3820 Brainerd Rd.

mayosbarandgrill.com

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours