Featured Pick

John Lathim and Michelle Young

John Lathim performs a unique acoustic blend of Scotch, Irish and mountain music. Michelle Young has gone from eclectic rock to jazz-blues and country folk.

Saturday 12:30 p.m.

TN Aquarium Plaza

1 Broad St.

chattanoogarivermarket.com

Thursday, April 20

Powers, Praymantha, Bogsloth

Loud, proud, energetic...and did we mention loud? Come rock out and get an early start to your weekend.

8 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Friday, April 21

Dick Dale

The King of the Surf Guitar brings his timeless guitar sounds to a special show at the city's newest (and coolest) music venue.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Saturday, April 22

Mark "Porkchop" Holder

You want blues? Real blues? Down and dirty blues from the soul? Here's where to get the real thing, live.

10 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com