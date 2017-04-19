Featured Pick
John Lathim and Michelle Young
John Lathim performs a unique acoustic blend of Scotch, Irish and mountain music. Michelle Young has gone from eclectic rock to jazz-blues and country folk.
Saturday 12:30 p.m.
TN Aquarium Plaza
1 Broad St.
chattanoogarivermarket.com
Thursday, April 20
Powers, Praymantha, Bogsloth
Loud, proud, energetic...and did we mention loud? Come rock out and get an early start to your weekend.
8 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Friday, April 21
Dick Dale
The King of the Surf Guitar brings his timeless guitar sounds to a special show at the city's newest (and coolest) music venue.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Saturday, April 22
Mark "Porkchop" Holder
You want blues? Real blues? Down and dirty blues from the soul? Here's where to get the real thing, live.
10 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com