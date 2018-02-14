Pulse Music Spotlight: Kathy Mattea & more...

Featured Pick

Kathy Mattea

Grammy Award winning singer Kathy Mattea and her longtime collaborator, guitarist Bill Cooley, welcome you into The Acoustic Living Room.

Friday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Thursday, February 15

Uncle Lightnin’

Pure old fashioned Southern twang Americana country by some of the finest musicians in town. And great barbecue. What more do you need?

8 p.m.

Moe’s Original BBQ

221 Market St.

moesoriginalbbq.com

Friday, February 16

Liz Moriondo

Come experience a talented young woman doing exactly what she was born to do with a dynamic voice that is a true force of nature.

8 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Saturday, February 17

Battle of ‘Nooga Crossroads: Drum Off

It's getting primal at the Music Box this weekend, as the best drummers in town square off for braggin' rights.

7 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggy’s

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net