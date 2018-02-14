Pulse Music Spotlight: Kathy Mattea & more...

Featured Pick
Kathy Mattea
Grammy Award winning singer Kathy Mattea and her longtime collaborator, guitarist Bill Cooley, welcome you into The Acoustic Living Room.
Friday, 7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Thursday, February 15
Uncle Lightnin’
Pure old fashioned Southern twang Americana country by some of the finest musicians in town. And great barbecue. What more do you need?
8 p.m.
Moe’s Original BBQ
221 Market St.
moesoriginalbbq.com
Friday, February 16
Liz Moriondo
Come experience a talented young woman doing exactly what she was born to do with a dynamic voice that is a true force of nature.
8 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Saturday, February 17
Battle of ‘Nooga Crossroads: Drum Off
It's getting primal at the Music Box this weekend, as the best drummers in town square off for braggin' rights.
7 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggy’s
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net