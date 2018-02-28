Pulse Music Spotlight: Kenny Vaughan Trio & more...

Featured Pick

Kenny Vaughan Trio

Raised on jazz, dabbled with punk, and matured into one of the most formidable—and talented—bluegrass and modern country guitarists in the country, including recording with Marty Stuart and more.

Friday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Thursday, March 1

JEET, Realyn Nelson Band, Jess Goggans

What to do on a Thursday night? Hmm...hey, how about heading down to JJ's for a great night of musical talent?

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Friday, March 2

Julie Gribble

Actress, musician, songwriter, and all around cool woman who brings a fearless sense of music and lyrics to her always memorable shows.

10 p.m.

The Social

1110 Market St.

publichousechattanooga.com

Saturday, March 3

Genki Genki Panic

We get it. We promote the hell out of Genki Genki Panic. But that's because they are so damn good and so much fun to see. Really.

8 p.m.

Mayo’s Bar and Grille

3820 Brainerd Rd

mayosbarandgrill.com