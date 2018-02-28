Pulse Music Spotlight: Kenny Vaughan Trio & more...

Featured Pick
Kenny Vaughan Trio
Raised on jazz, dabbled with punk, and matured into one of the most formidable—and talented—bluegrass and modern country guitarists in the country, including recording with Marty Stuart and more.
Friday, 7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Thursday, March 1
JEET, Realyn Nelson Band, Jess Goggans
What to do on a Thursday night? Hmm...hey, how about heading down to JJ's for a great night of musical talent?
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Friday, March 2
Julie Gribble
Actress, musician, songwriter, and all around cool woman who brings a fearless sense of music and lyrics to her always memorable shows.
10 p.m.
The Social
1110 Market St.
publichousechattanooga.com
Saturday, March 3
Genki Genki Panic
We get it. We promote the hell out of Genki Genki Panic. But that's because they are so damn good and so much fun to see. Really.
8 p.m.
Mayo’s Bar and Grille
3820 Brainerd Rd
mayosbarandgrill.com