Pulse Music Spotlight: Klusterfunk & more...

Featured Pick

Klusterfunk

We're not sure how they're going to all fit into The Office, but we guarantee you'll have a night to remember as the funtastic funkmeisters party down and get you feeling happy!

Saturday, 10 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Thursday, September 14

Derek Wayne Martin

Honest songs that question, comment, and reflect on life in hopes that his audience can make a meaningful connection.

7 p.m.

The Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

granfalloonchattanooga.com

Friday, September 15

Rupert Wates

An eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret.

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien

christunity.org

Saturday, September 16

Chad Chig Martin & The Alabama Outlaws

Gold old fashioned outlaw country with heart and soul. This ain't your "pop" country: this is the real deal.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com