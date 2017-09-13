Pulse Music Spotlight: Klusterfunk & more...

Featured Pick
Klusterfunk
We're not sure how they're going to all fit into The Office, but we guarantee you'll have a night to remember as the funtastic funkmeisters party down and get you feeling happy!
Saturday, 10 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Thursday, September 14
Derek Wayne Martin
Honest songs that question, comment, and reflect on life in hopes that his audience can make a meaningful connection.
7 p.m.
The Granfalloon
400 E. Main St.
granfalloonchattanooga.com
Friday, September 15
Rupert Wates
An eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret.
8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien
christunity.org
Saturday, September 16
Chad Chig Martin & The Alabama Outlaws
Gold old fashioned outlaw country with heart and soul. This ain't your "pop" country: this is the real deal.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com