Pulse Music Spotlight: Lon Eldridge & more...

Featured Pick
Lon Eldridge
The Ragtime Raconteur's warm and infectious musicality is sure to keep you tuned in throughout the night, coupling intricate fingerstyle guitar work with clever and thought-provoking lyrics.
Friday, 9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Thursday, December 21
Tim Hinck: Bach & Meditation
Get your spirit recharged and reset for the new year with carefully selected music by Bach.
7:30 p.m.
St Peter’s Episcopal Church
848 Ashland Terrace
stpeters.org
Friday, December 22
Channing Wilson
Get in the coountry spirit of the season with a rising star in the world of old-school county music, along with Dave Kennedy.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Saturday, December 23
Genki Genki Panic
It's a very Genki Genki Christmas with Chattanooga's favorite surf punk band (and come very good friends).
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com