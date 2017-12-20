Pulse Music Spotlight: Lon Eldridge & more...

Featured Pick

Lon Eldridge

The Ragtime Raconteur's warm and infectious musicality is sure to keep you tuned in throughout the night, coupling intricate fingerstyle guitar work with clever and thought-provoking lyrics.

Friday, 9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Thursday, December 21

Tim Hinck: Bach & Meditation

Get your spirit recharged and reset for the new year with carefully selected music by Bach.

7:30 p.m.

St Peter’s Episcopal Church

848 Ashland Terrace

stpeters.org

Friday, December 22

Channing Wilson

Get in the coountry spirit of the season with a rising star in the world of old-school county music, along with Dave Kennedy.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Saturday, December 23

Genki Genki Panic

It's a very Genki Genki Christmas with Chattanooga's favorite surf punk band (and come very good friends).

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com