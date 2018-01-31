Pulse Music Spotlight: Marquee Mayfield & more...

Featured Pick
Marquee Mayfield
Richly versed in the old skool of soul, Marquee Mayfield is a modern mind smitten by disco's dance floor, with a flair of fetish for the EDM scene.
Friday, 9 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, February 1
Jimmy Dormire
You read about him last week here in The Pulse, now go see why we are such big fans of Jimmy and his music and the 10th floor hangout.
6:30 p.m.
Westin Alchemy Bar
801 Pine St.
westinchattanooga.com
Friday, February 2
Troy Breslow
A singer-songwriter from Yorktown, Virginia, diligently versed in old time country music and modern Americana.
8 p.m.
Moccasin Bend Brewing Co.
3210 Broad St.
bendbrewingbeer.com
Saturday, February 3
Bob Marley Birthday Bash Reggae Ball
Celebrate the life and music of the legendary Bob Marley with legendary local reggae supergroup Milele Roots.
9 p.m.
SPOT Venue
3210 Brainerd Rd.
spotvenue.co