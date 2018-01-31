Pulse Music Spotlight: Marquee Mayfield & more...

Featured Pick

Marquee Mayfield

Richly versed in the old skool of soul, Marquee Mayfield is a modern mind smitten by disco's dance floor, with a flair of fetish for the EDM scene.

Friday, 9 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, February 1

Jimmy Dormire

You read about him last week here in The Pulse, now go see why we are such big fans of Jimmy and his music and the 10th floor hangout.

6:30 p.m.

Westin Alchemy Bar

801 Pine St.

westinchattanooga.com

Friday, February 2

Troy Breslow

A singer-songwriter from Yorktown, Virginia, diligently versed in old time country music and modern Americana.

8 p.m.

Moccasin Bend Brewing Co.

3210 Broad St.

bendbrewingbeer.com

Saturday, February 3

Bob Marley Birthday Bash Reggae Ball

Celebrate the life and music of the legendary Bob Marley with legendary local reggae supergroup Milele Roots.

9 p.m.

SPOT Venue

3210 Brainerd Rd.

spotvenue.co