Pulse Music Spotlight: Mick Lutsko & more...

Featured Pick
Nick Lutsko
Nick Lutsko takes to the lawn in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center for a fun night of music, all part of the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series.
7 p.m.
Bessie Smith Cultural Center
200 E. MLK Blvd.
bessiesmithcc.org
Thursday, September 28
CSO Masterworks Series Mahler 1
The Chattanooga Symphony kicks off their new season with Mahler's First Symphony "The Titan".
7:30 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
chattanoogasymphony.org
Friday, September 29
Yattie Westfield
Jazzanooga presents their Bringin' Da Funk Series to pay homage to the late drummer extraordinaire Clyde Stubblefield.
7 p.m.
Waterhouse Pavilion
850 Market St.
jazzanooga.org
Saturday, September 30
Lucy Isabel
The New Jersey born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter mixes old school country and folk storytelling music.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com