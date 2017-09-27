Pulse Music Spotlight: Mick Lutsko & more...

Featured Pick

Nick Lutsko

Nick Lutsko takes to the lawn in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center for a fun night of music, all part of the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series.

7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org

Thursday, September 28

CSO Masterworks Series Mahler 1

The Chattanooga Symphony kicks off their new season with Mahler's First Symphony "The Titan".

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

chattanoogasymphony.org

Friday, September 29

Yattie Westfield

Jazzanooga presents their Bringin' Da Funk Series to pay homage to the late drummer extraordinaire Clyde Stubblefield.

7 p.m.

Waterhouse Pavilion

850 Market St.

jazzanooga.org

Saturday, September 30

Lucy Isabel

The New Jersey born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter mixes old school country and folk storytelling music.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com