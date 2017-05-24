Featured Pick
Natchez Tracers
Cosmic Southern Funk echoed from the meandering, verdant hills of Central Tennessee. Universal themes and sounds refracted through the Southern vernacular prism.
Friday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, May 25
Bluegrass Thursdays
Get your weekend started off early with some hot pickin' on the Southside with some of the city's best players.
7:30 p.m.
Feed Co. Table & Tavern
201 W. Main St.
feedtableandtavern.com
Friday, May 26
Ashley and the Xs, Sam Killed The Bear
Two great local bands strut their stuff on stage, giving everyone a reason to venture into Brainerd.
9 p.m.
Mayo's Bar and Grille
3820 Brainerd Rd.
(423) 624-0034
Saturday, May 27
Preston James
A wicked guitarist with a soulful voice, insightful songwriting and a million dollar smile. Oh, and did we mention he's just 16?
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com