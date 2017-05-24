Featured Pick

Natchez Tracers

Cosmic Southern Funk echoed from the meandering, verdant hills of Central Tennessee. Universal themes and sounds refracted through the Southern vernacular prism.

Friday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, May 25

Bluegrass Thursdays

Get your weekend started off early with some hot pickin' on the Southside with some of the city's best players.

7:30 p.m.

Feed Co. Table & Tavern

201 W. Main St.

feedtableandtavern.com

Friday, May 26

Ashley and the Xs, Sam Killed The Bear

Two great local bands strut their stuff on stage, giving everyone a reason to venture into Brainerd.

9 p.m.

Mayo's Bar and Grille

3820 Brainerd Rd.

(423) 624-0034

Saturday, May 27

Preston James

A wicked guitarist with a soulful voice, insightful songwriting and a million dollar smile. Oh, and did we mention he's just 16?

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com