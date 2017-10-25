Pulse Music Spotlight: Richard Winham Appreciation & more...

Featured Pick
Richard Winham Appreciation Concert
Richard Winham, tireless champion of Chattanooga’s vibrant music scene, is celebrating 30 years on-air at WUTC 88.1FM. SoundCorps has teamed up with CoPAC, Barking Legs Theater, and Scenic City Showcase to offer a big thank you to Richard for the many years of passion he’s put into building a career as one of Chattanooga’s most recognizable and iconic radio personalities. The Roster: Ryan Oyer Band, Mark “Porkchop” Holder & MPH, Okinawa, Rye Baby, Danny Sample, Nathan Bell, D.L. Yancey II
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Thursday, October 26
Scott H. Biram
Biram mashes together blues, hillbilly and country precariously and then adds raucous punk and godless metal.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Friday, October 27
Double Dick Slick, The Unsatisfied, Koza
It's an in-your-face pre-Halloween show guaranteed to melt your face with 200 proof rock-n-punk.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, October 28
Mark “Porkchop” Holder
Come hear the newest material from one of the best bluesmen you'll ever hear in an intimate setting.
10 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com