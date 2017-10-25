Pulse Music Spotlight: Richard Winham Appreciation & more...

Featured Pick

Richard Winham Appreciation Concert

Richard Winham, tireless champion of Chattanooga’s vibrant music scene, is celebrating 30 years on-air at WUTC 88.1FM. SoundCorps has teamed up with CoPAC, Barking Legs Theater, and Scenic City Showcase to offer a big thank you to Richard for the many years of passion he’s put into building a career as one of Chattanooga’s most recognizable and iconic radio personalities. The Roster: Ryan Oyer Band, Mark “Porkchop” Holder & MPH, Okinawa, Rye Baby, Danny Sample, Nathan Bell, D.L. Yancey II

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Thursday, October 26

Scott H. Biram

Biram mashes together blues, hillbilly and country precariously and then adds raucous punk and godless metal.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Friday, October 27

Double Dick Slick, The Unsatisfied, Koza

It's an in-your-face pre-Halloween show guaranteed to melt your face with 200 proof rock-n-punk.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, October 28

Mark “Porkchop” Holder

Come hear the newest material from one of the best bluesmen you'll ever hear in an intimate setting.

10 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com