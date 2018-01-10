Pulse Music Spotlight: Roger Alan Wade & more...

Featured Pick

Roger Alan Wade

Roger has penned songs for country legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and the number-one hit "Country State of Mind" for Hank Williams Jr.

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

Thursday, January 11

Henry Rollins

“Rollins is many things,” says the Washington Post, “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker.”

8 p.m.

Walker Theatre

Friday, January 12

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

A powerfully authentic & original Soul/Funk band whose mission is to empower the people.

9 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

Saturday, January 13

The Tammys & Mathias

Come on down to St. Elmo for a night of great music and great beer at one of the best watering holes in town.

7 p.m.

The Tap House

