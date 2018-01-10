Pulse Music Spotlight: Roger Alan Wade & more...

Featured Pick
Roger Alan Wade
Roger has penned songs for country legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and the number-one hit "Country State of Mind" for Hank Williams Jr.
Saturday, 9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Thursday, January 11
Henry Rollins
“Rollins is many things,” says the Washington Post, “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker.”
8 p.m.
Walker Theatre
399 McCallie Ave.
tivolichattanooga.com
Friday, January 12
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal
A powerfully authentic & original Soul/Funk band whose mission is to empower the people.
9 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, January 13
The Tammys & Mathias
Come on down to St. Elmo for a night of great music and great beer at one of the best watering holes in town.
7 p.m.
The Tap House
3800 St. Elmo Ave.
taphousechatt.com