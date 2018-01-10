Pulse Music Spotlight: Roger Alan Wade & more...

by

Featured Pick

Roger Alan Wade

Roger has penned songs for country legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and the number-one hit "Country State of Mind" for Hank Williams Jr.

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Thursday, January 11

Henry Rollins

“Rollins is many things,” says the Washington Post, “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker.”

8 p.m.

Walker Theatre

399 McCallie Ave.

tivolichattanooga.com

Friday, January 12

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

A powerfully authentic & original Soul/Funk band whose mission is to empower the people.

9 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, January 13

The Tammys & Mathias

Come on down to St. Elmo for a night of great music and great beer at one of the best watering holes in town.

7 p.m.

The Tap House

3800 St. Elmo Ave.

taphousechatt.com

by

Digital Issue 15.02

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours