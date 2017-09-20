Pulse Music Spotlight: Rory Feek & more...

Featured Pick

"One Extraordinary Evening with Rory Feek"

On Point, a positive youth development organization, will be hosting its annual fundraising dinner with famed country singer and songwriter Rory Feek as its special guest.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church Cleveland

1275 Stuart Rd. NE

(423) 709-9100

firstbaptistcleveland.com

Thursday, September 21

Julie Dexter

British singer, songwriter and producer considered by many to be one of the most influential female vocalists of our generation.

7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org

Friday, September 22

Subterranean Cirqus

Chattanooga's most disturbing group of performaers take the stage along with Tinderbox Sideshow. Be prepared...

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, September 23

Travis Kilgore

One of the best bass players in the city brings his larger than life presence to the intimate setting of The Office for a rockin' night.

9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com