Pulse Music Spotlight: Rory Feek & more...

Featured Pick
"One Extraordinary Evening with Rory Feek"
On Point, a positive youth development organization, will be hosting its annual fundraising dinner with famed country singer and songwriter Rory Feek as its special guest.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church Cleveland
1275 Stuart Rd. NE
(423) 709-9100
firstbaptistcleveland.com
Thursday, September 21
Julie Dexter
British singer, songwriter and producer considered by many to be one of the most influential female vocalists of our generation.
7 p.m.
Bessie Smith Cultural Center
200 E. MLK Blvd.
bessiesmithcc.org
Friday, September 22
Subterranean Cirqus
Chattanooga's most disturbing group of performaers take the stage along with Tinderbox Sideshow. Be prepared...
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, September 23
Travis Kilgore
One of the best bass players in the city brings his larger than life presence to the intimate setting of The Office for a rockin' night.
9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com