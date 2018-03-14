Pulse Music Spotlight: Rova Saxophone Quartet & more...

by

Featured Pick

Rova Saxophone Quartet 

Rova is one of the longest-standing groups in the music movement that has its roots in post-bop, free jazz, avant-rock, and 20th century new music, and draws inspiration from traditional and popular music styles.

Monday, 7:30 p.m

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Thursday, March 15

Amber Fults

Amber’s powerful voice has become one of the most recognized, and respected, voices in the Chattanooga music scene.

6:30 p.m.

Westin Dorato Bar

801 Pine St.

westinchattanooga.com

Friday, March 16

California Guitar Trio

Since 1991, the group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. A musical treat for the ears.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St. 

songbirdsguitars.com

Saturday, March 17

The Red Rogues

You want some honest-to-goodness Celtic music on St. Patricks' Day? Well look no further than The Casual Pint for the real deal.

7 p.m.

The Casual Pint

5550 Hwy. 153

hixson.thecasualpint.com

by

Digital Issue 15.11

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

March 14, 2018

Thursday

March 15, 2018

Friday

March 16, 2018

Saturday

March 17, 2018

Sunday

March 18, 2018

Monday

March 19, 2018

Tuesday

March 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours