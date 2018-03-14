Pulse Music Spotlight: Rova Saxophone Quartet & more...

Featured Pick

Rova Saxophone Quartet

Rova is one of the longest-standing groups in the music movement that has its roots in post-bop, free jazz, avant-rock, and 20th century new music, and draws inspiration from traditional and popular music styles.

Monday, 7:30 p.m

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Thursday, March 15

Amber Fults

Amber’s powerful voice has become one of the most recognized, and respected, voices in the Chattanooga music scene.

6:30 p.m.

Westin Dorato Bar

801 Pine St.

westinchattanooga.com

Friday, March 16

California Guitar Trio

Since 1991, the group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. A musical treat for the ears.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Saturday, March 17

The Red Rogues

You want some honest-to-goodness Celtic music on St. Patricks' Day? Well look no further than The Casual Pint for the real deal.

7 p.m.

The Casual Pint

5550 Hwy. 153

hixson.thecasualpint.com