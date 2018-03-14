Pulse Music Spotlight: Rova Saxophone Quartet & more...

Featured Pick
Rova Saxophone Quartet
Rova is one of the longest-standing groups in the music movement that has its roots in post-bop, free jazz, avant-rock, and 20th century new music, and draws inspiration from traditional and popular music styles.
Monday, 7:30 p.m
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Thursday, March 15
Amber Fults
Amber’s powerful voice has become one of the most recognized, and respected, voices in the Chattanooga music scene.
6:30 p.m.
Westin Dorato Bar
801 Pine St.
westinchattanooga.com
Friday, March 16
California Guitar Trio
Since 1991, the group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. A musical treat for the ears.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Saturday, March 17
The Red Rogues
You want some honest-to-goodness Celtic music on St. Patricks' Day? Well look no further than The Casual Pint for the real deal.
7 p.m.
The Casual Pint
5550 Hwy. 153
hixson.thecasualpint.com