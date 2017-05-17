Featured Pick

Roxie Randle

Roxie Randle has performed on the stadium stage with Shania Twain, opened for Teri Clark and Mel Tillis, and co-written with some of Nashville’s best songwriters.

Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee Aquarium Plaza

1 Broad St.

chattanoogarivermarket.com

Thursday, May 18

Blair Cimmins and the Hookers

Hot Ragtime Jazz with a touch of rock and roll that will get your feet dancing and your body shaking.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Friday, May 19

Monday Night Social

The free Nightfall Concert Series presents a band poised to make their mark with unique songwriting and an eclectic style.

7 p.m.

Miller Plaza

850 Market St.

nightfallchattanooga.com

Saturday, May 20

Mark Dvorak

What goes better with a coffeehouse show than some old-fashioned folk music? Absolutely nothing.

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org