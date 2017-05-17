Featured Pick
Roxie Randle
Roxie Randle has performed on the stadium stage with Shania Twain, opened for Teri Clark and Mel Tillis, and co-written with some of Nashville’s best songwriters.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee Aquarium Plaza
1 Broad St.
chattanoogarivermarket.com
Thursday, May 18
Blair Cimmins and the Hookers
Hot Ragtime Jazz with a touch of rock and roll that will get your feet dancing and your body shaking.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Friday, May 19
Monday Night Social
The free Nightfall Concert Series presents a band poised to make their mark with unique songwriting and an eclectic style.
7 p.m.
Miller Plaza
850 Market St.
nightfallchattanooga.com
Saturday, May 20
Mark Dvorak
What goes better with a coffeehouse show than some old-fashioned folk music? Absolutely nothing.
8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org