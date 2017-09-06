Pulse Music Spotlight: Rubiks Groove & more...

Featured Pick
Rubik's Groove
Station Street rocks out as Harleys and Guitars with Rubik's Groove bring the glory days of '80s music to life along with a street full of performance artists, food, and fun.
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsfoundation.org
Thursday, September 7
Mipso
This folk/Americana foursome from North Carolina continue to gain new fans with every performance.
7:30 p.m.
UTC Fine Arts Center
752 Vine St.
utc.edu/fine-arts-center
Friday, September 8
Stolen Rhodes
If folk music were turned up to eleven and added in blistering guitar solos, the end result would sound just like Stolen Rhodes.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, September 9
Roger Alan Wade
If you've never seen Roger Alan Wade perform live...what the hell are you waiting for? Go! Go now! You won't be disapointed.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com