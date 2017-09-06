Pulse Music Spotlight: Rubiks Groove & more...

Featured Pick

Rubik's Groove

Station Street rocks out as Harleys and Guitars with Rubik's Groove bring the glory days of '80s music to life along with a street full of performance artists, food, and fun.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsfoundation.org

Thursday, September 7

Mipso

This folk/Americana foursome from North Carolina continue to gain new fans with every performance.

7:30 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine St.

utc.edu/fine-arts-center

Friday, September 8

Stolen Rhodes

If folk music were turned up to eleven and added in blistering guitar solos, the end result would sound just like Stolen Rhodes.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, September 9

Roger Alan Wade

If you've never seen Roger Alan Wade perform live...what the hell are you waiting for? Go! Go now! You won't be disapointed.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com