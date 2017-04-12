Featured Pick

Sabrina Murdaugh

Drawing on her gospel roots, Sabrina Murdaugh injects a soul-filled explosion into guitar driven melodies, emotive lyrics, and one amazing voice.

Friday, 6 p.m.

Cambridge Square Market

9453 Bradmore Ln.

chattanoogamarket.com

Thursday, April 13

Colony House

Named after a Franklin, TN apartment building, this indie-rock foursome is making a name for themselves as a live act.

8 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.com

Friday, April 20

Megan Saunders and The Driftless

You've read about Megan in these very pages before, now come see why she's one of our favorites.

9 p.m

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Saturday, April 21

The Scarlet Love Conspiracy

One of the hardest working bands on the local scene, and also one of the most talented.

9 p.m.

Ziggy’s Bar & Grill

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net