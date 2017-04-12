Featured Pick
Sabrina Murdaugh
Drawing on her gospel roots, Sabrina Murdaugh injects a soul-filled explosion into guitar driven melodies, emotive lyrics, and one amazing voice.
Friday, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Square Market
9453 Bradmore Ln.
chattanoogamarket.com
Thursday, April 13
Colony House
Named after a Franklin, TN apartment building, this indie-rock foursome is making a name for themselves as a live act.
8 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.com
Friday, April 20
Megan Saunders and The Driftless
You've read about Megan in these very pages before, now come see why she's one of our favorites.
9 p.m
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Saturday, April 21
The Scarlet Love Conspiracy
One of the hardest working bands on the local scene, and also one of the most talented.
9 p.m.
Ziggy’s Bar & Grill
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net