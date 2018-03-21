Pulse Music Spotlight: Sabrina Murdaugh & more...

Featured Pick

Sabrina Murdaugh

Drawing on her gospel roots, Sabrina injects a soul-filled explosion into guitar driven melodies and emotive lyrics. One listen is all it takes to know that Sabrina was born to sing.

Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee Aquarium Plaza

1 Broad St.

chattanoogarivermarket.com

Thursday, March 22

Samantha Fish

Come find out for yourself why Samantha Fish has quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Friday, March 23

Minor Nine, American Lesion, Infidel 2017

Heads are meant for banging, and there's no better place to get your cranium rocking than the Music Box.

9 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggys

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Saturday, March 24

Courtney Daly

Whether it's blues, soul or country, whether it's from the 1950s or today, chances are Courtney's ready to give it a go.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com