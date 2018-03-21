Pulse Music Spotlight: Sabrina Murdaugh & more...

Featured Pick
Sabrina Murdaugh
Drawing on her gospel roots, Sabrina injects a soul-filled explosion into guitar driven melodies and emotive lyrics. One listen is all it takes to know that Sabrina was born to sing.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee Aquarium Plaza
1 Broad St.
chattanoogarivermarket.com
Thursday, March 22
Samantha Fish
Come find out for yourself why Samantha Fish has quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Friday, March 23
Minor Nine, American Lesion, Infidel 2017
Heads are meant for banging, and there's no better place to get your cranium rocking than the Music Box.
9 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggys
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Saturday, March 24
Courtney Daly
Whether it's blues, soul or country, whether it's from the 1950s or today, chances are Courtney's ready to give it a go.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com