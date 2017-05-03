Featured Pick

San Rafael Band

The free Nightfall concert series kicks off the year with the San Rafael Band, showcasing a Latin-infused performance in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.

Friday, 8 p.m.

Miller Plaza

850 Market St.

nightfallchattanooga.com

Thursday, May 4

Dexateens

Come on over to JJ's after the Drive By Truckers show for the afterparty with Dexateens and special guest Lew Card.

11 p.m.

JJ's Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Friday, May 5

Broccoli Samurai

The band's synth-laden, drum and bass influenced, progressive electronica has been thrilling audiences throughout the country.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, May 6

Glass Hammer

Legendary local prog rock pioneers perform Valkyrie in its entirety (and more) live. With special guest Sydney Heath.

7:30 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

thecamphouse.com