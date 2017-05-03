Featured Pick
San Rafael Band
The free Nightfall concert series kicks off the year with the San Rafael Band, showcasing a Latin-infused performance in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.
Friday, 8 p.m.
Miller Plaza
850 Market St.
nightfallchattanooga.com
Thursday, May 4
Dexateens
Come on over to JJ's after the Drive By Truckers show for the afterparty with Dexateens and special guest Lew Card.
11 p.m.
JJ's Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Friday, May 5
Broccoli Samurai
The band's synth-laden, drum and bass influenced, progressive electronica has been thrilling audiences throughout the country.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, May 6
Glass Hammer
Legendary local prog rock pioneers perform Valkyrie in its entirety (and more) live. With special guest Sydney Heath.
7:30 p.m.
The Camp House
149 E. MLK Blvd.
thecamphouse.com