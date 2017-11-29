Pulse Music Spotlight: Secret Sisters & more...

Featured Pick
Secret Sisters
Singer/songwriter sisters Laura and Lydia Rogers bring their Everly Brothers style Americana to Songbirds, showcasing the worst-kept secret about them: their talent.
Friday, 7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Thursday, November 30
Rusty Holloway Reunion Tour
Bassist Rusty Holloway made a name for himself as an influential educator who is adept in multiple genres.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Friday, December 1
Scenic City Super Show Toys 4 Tots
The cost of admission is one new unwrapped toy for a great night of music and entertainment.
9 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggy’s
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Saturday, December 2
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Jeffrey Bützer and T.T. Mahony perform Vince Guaraldi's classic A Charlie Brown Christmas album.
5 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co