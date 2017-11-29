Pulse Music Spotlight: Secret Sisters & more...

Secret Sisters

Singer/songwriter sisters Laura and Lydia Rogers bring their Everly Brothers style Americana to Songbirds, showcasing the worst-kept secret about them: their talent.

Friday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Thursday, November 30

Rusty Holloway Reunion Tour

Bassist Rusty Holloway made a name for himself as an influential educator who is adept in multiple genres.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Friday, December 1

Scenic City Super Show Toys 4 Tots

The cost of admission is one new unwrapped toy for a great night of music and entertainment.

9 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggy’s 

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Saturday, December 2

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Jeffrey Bützer and T.T. Mahony perform Vince Guaraldi's classic A Charlie Brown Christmas album. 

5 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

