SoCro

Croatian electronica collides with Southern hip-hop and creates a unique sound and presence. Come check out one of the best MC's in the city and see why we're such fans.

Friday, 9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Thursday, July 20

All My Love

Looking for a perfect date night? Grab that special someone and enjoy a tribute to Soul legend Luther Vandross.

7 p.m.

The Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

granfalloonchattanooga.com

Friday, July 21

Liz Moriondo

Singer, guitar player, songwriter, and a dreamer with a dynamic voice is a force of nature that brings country to a new level.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Saturday, July 22

Martin Hayes

Very few Irish fiddlers can command a stage by themselves the way virtuoso Martin Hayes. You will be amazed!

8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org