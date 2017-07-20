Featured Pick
SoCro
Croatian electronica collides with Southern hip-hop and creates a unique sound and presence. Come check out one of the best MC's in the city and see why we're such fans.
Friday, 9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Thursday, July 20
All My Love
Looking for a perfect date night? Grab that special someone and enjoy a tribute to Soul legend Luther Vandross.
7 p.m.
The Granfalloon
400 E. Main St.
granfalloonchattanooga.com
Friday, July 21
Liz Moriondo
Singer, guitar player, songwriter, and a dreamer with a dynamic voice is a force of nature that brings country to a new level.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Saturday, July 22
Martin Hayes
Very few Irish fiddlers can command a stage by themselves the way virtuoso Martin Hayes. You will be amazed!
8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org