Pulse Music Spotlight: Southern Brewers Fest & more...

Featured Pick
Southern Brewers Fest
Four great bands—The Magpie Salute, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Cereus Bright, and Hank & Cupcakes—and over 30 breweries all in one place. Perfection!
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Ross’s Landing Park
101 Riverfront Pkwy.
southernbrewersfestival.org
Thursday, August 24
Rahsaan Barber Band
Rahsaan Barber's sound encompasses a range of musical styles including jazz, blues, funk, fusion, salsa and soul.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Friday, August 25
Jordan Hallquist & The Outfit
Americana, Southern Soul, and Rock & Roll all rolled into one. Time to get on your feet and groove!
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, August 26
Pauline Pisano
Singer-songwriter who combines her love of keyboards, synth and acoustic guitar with world aware messaging.
8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org