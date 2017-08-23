Pulse Music Spotlight: Southern Brewers Fest & more...

Featured Pick

Southern Brewers Fest

Four great bands—The Magpie Salute, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Cereus Bright, and Hank & Cupcakes—and over 30 breweries all in one place. Perfection!

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Ross’s Landing Park

101 Riverfront Pkwy.

southernbrewersfestival.org

Thursday, August 24

Rahsaan Barber Band

Rahsaan Barber's sound encompasses a range of musical styles including jazz, blues, funk, fusion, salsa and soul.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Friday, August 25

Jordan Hallquist & The Outfit

Americana, Southern Soul, and Rock & Roll all rolled into one. Time to get on your feet and groove!

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, August 26

Pauline Pisano

Singer-songwriter who combines her love of keyboards, synth and acoustic guitar with world aware messaging.

8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org

