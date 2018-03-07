Pulse Music Spotlight: That 1 Guy & more...

Featured Pick
That 1 Guy
With a hand-made utterly unique instrument that combines pipes, woodwinds, percussion, and electronic triggers, That 1 Guy has been making music that defies categorization for years.
Thursday, 9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Thursday, March 8
Nick Lutsko
Who else can combine a love of puppets and some mind-blowing guitar riffs? That would be the one and only Nick Lutsko!
6:30 p.m.
Westin Dorato Bar
801 Pine St.
westinchattanooga.com
Friday, March 9
The Velcro Pygmies
Hop in your musical time machine with Cam and the boys as they bring back the glory days of '80s hair metal with style and fun.
9 p.m.
Songbirds Stages
41 E. 14th St.
songbirdsguitars.com
Saturday, March 10
The Burning Giraffes, Sunsap, and Courtney Holder
Not all live music is downtown...come up to Brainerd for three great acts.
8 p.m.
Mayo’s Bar and Grille
3820 Brainerd Rd.
mayosbarandgrill.com