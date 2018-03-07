Pulse Music Spotlight: That 1 Guy & more...

That 1 Guy

With a hand-made utterly unique instrument that combines pipes, woodwinds, percussion, and electronic triggers, That 1 Guy has been making music that defies categorization for years.

Thursday, 9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd. 

jjsbohemia.com

Thursday, March 8

Nick Lutsko

Who else can combine a love of puppets and some mind-blowing guitar riffs? That would be the one and only Nick Lutsko!

6:30 p.m.

Westin Dorato Bar

801 Pine St.

westinchattanooga.com

Friday, March 9

The Velcro Pygmies

Hop in your musical time machine with Cam and the boys as they bring back the glory days of '80s hair metal with style and fun.

9 p.m.

Songbirds Stages

41 E. 14th St.

songbirdsguitars.com

Saturday, March 10

The Burning Giraffes, Sunsap, and Courtney Holder

Not all live music is downtown...come up to Brainerd for three great acts.

8 p.m.

Mayo’s Bar and Grille

3820 Brainerd Rd.

mayosbarandgrill.com

